EDITOR’S CHOICELatest News

Pilipinas nakikipag-usap na sa UAE gov’t para ma-waive ang visa penalties ng mga stranded OFW

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma39 seconds ago

WATCH: Mga ahensya ng Pilipinas, nakikipag-usap sa gobyerno ng UAE para ma-i-waive ang overstaying fine para sa mga stranded OFW. #TheFilipinoTimes

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma40 seconds ago
Photo of Mark Nituma

Mark Nituma

Mark is the editorial director of TFT and is currently based in its Manila headquarters. Upon graduating from UP Diliman in 2010, he joined the internationally-awarded TV magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho as a researcher. Nearly a year later, he became one of its segment producers. In a span of five years with GMA7, he was able to travel not only the Philippines’ most beautiful spots but also the country’s least visited places—from some of the war-torn areas of Mindanao to impoverished parts of Luzon and Visayas—capturing a closer look at life in these communities. Mark also worked with various TV programs and specials such as Philippine Treasure and Reel Time. After his five-year stint in the media network, he flew to Dubai in 2016 to start his career as a journalist/reporter for The Filipino Times. Got story pitches? Send Mark an email at [email protected] or drop him a line on facebook.com/mark.nituma.

Related Articles

PANOORIN: OFW sa UAE hindi makauwi para sa ina na may Stage 4 cancer dahil sa travel ban

8 mins ago

Ban ka na ba sa UAE pag nagparepatriate ka? Narito ang sagot ng OWWA

23 mins ago

WATCH: OFW sa UAE halos mamalimos matapos macancel ang flight ng limang beses

33 mins ago

WATCH: Stranded OFW sa UAE, gumastos ng mahigit P75,000 para sa visa dahil sa travel ban

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button