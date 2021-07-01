Parlade offers to resign as NTF-ELCAC

Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon Command Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade has offered to resign as spokesperson of the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to accept Parlade’s resignation as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson.

The official said he submitted his resignation more than a month ago after some senators and lawmakers questioned the legality of his post and current position as SOLCOM Chief.

“I want to ease the pressure on the NTF ELCAC principals who are being questioned by legislators for designating me as spokesman despite my being in the active service,” he said.

Parlade became controversial after his red-tagging claims including some celebrities and organizers of the bayanihan effort called community pantries.

“Even then, I want to assure our critics that I am not running away from this fight,” the controversial military officer said.

Parlade is also set to retire from the AFP on July 26.