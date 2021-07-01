EDITOR’S CHOICELatest News

Ban ka na ba sa UAE pag nagparepatriate ka? Narito ang sagot ng OWWA

Nag-aalinlangan ka bang mag-apply sa repatriation program? Ayon sa OWWA, hindi ito makakaapekto sa ‘immigration status’ ng OFW na nais pang bumalik sa UAE, Oman at iba pang mga bansang sakop ng travel ban. Panoorin #TheFilipinoTimes

