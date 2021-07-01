Ban ka na ba sa UAE pag nagparepatriate ka? Narito ang sagot ng OWWA

Nag-aalinlangan ka bang mag-apply sa repatriation program? Ayon sa OWWA, hindi ito makakaapekto sa ‘immigration status’ ng OFW na nais pang bumalik sa UAE, Oman at iba pang mga bansang sakop ng travel ban. Panoorin #TheFilipinoTimes
Staff Report
The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]
