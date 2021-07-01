FILIPINOS’ DAILY ROUTINE: Spending 11 hours online with four hours on social media

The coronavirus pandemic scenario is witnessing the majority of smartphone users gravitating towards social media with 74% of Filipinos using it for scanning news on TikTok (6%), Facebook (73%), YouTube (53%), Facebook Messenger (36%), and Twitter (19%), according to a Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2021.

Yvonne T. Chua, a journalist and associate professor at the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, noted that Filipinos spent 11 hours daily online including four hours on social media.

The report noted that TV viewing in the Philippines dropped to 61% by February 2021—even as major TV networks chose to rebrand/reformat their platforms to boost consumer interest. One local network also earmarked Php20 billion for capital expenditure and content creation that also comprised digital TV expansion.

The pandemic also badly hit the print media that has resulted in the loss of jobs among journalists, reduction of pages, and permanent closure. Around 12 community newspapers, including the Visayan Daily Star, have closed down or scaled back operations.

Meanwhile, TikTok — a short-form video-sharing app – is being used by organizations and politicians to target the young crowd, a platform used by Cabinet Secretary Karlo B. Nograles and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, to name a few.

Podcasts also are a hit with the youth and 61% of survey respondents described audio as a platform that offers an escape from “too much visual stimulation.” (AW)