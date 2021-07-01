Dubai taxi driver sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing cousin to death

A taxi driver was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his cousin in 2019.

The Dubai Criminal Court initially handed 10 years behind bars for the Pakistani man.

But the Court of Cassation upgraded his sentence to life imprisonment, typically a 25-year jail term, followed by deportation.

The incident dates back from July 11, 2019, when the defendant had a heated argument over cleaning duties with his cousin in their accommodation in the Hor Al Anz area.

The defendant lost his temper and grabbed a knife. He then stabbed his cousin with a knife three times in the chest.

According to authorities, the man said he stabbed his cousin after screaming at him.

The court did not disclose what led to the revision of the sentence.