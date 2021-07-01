Latest News

Dubai taxi driver sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing cousin to death

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A taxi driver was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his cousin in 2019.

The Dubai Criminal Court initially handed 10 years behind bars for the Pakistani man.

But the Court of Cassation upgraded his sentence to life imprisonment, typically a 25-year jail term, followed by deportation.

The incident dates back from July 11, 2019, when the defendant had a heated argument over cleaning duties with his cousin in their accommodation in the Hor Al Anz area.

The defendant lost his temper and grabbed a knife. He then stabbed his cousin with a knife three times in the chest.

According to authorities, the man said he stabbed his cousin after screaming at him.

The court did not disclose what led to the revision of the sentence.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

© Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Photo by: Greg Garay

Filipino performer Bailey May of Now United to join concert in Louvre Abu Dhabi, streaming tonight July 1 at 10pm

2 hours ago

DOLE to repatriate 2,000 OFWs in UAE starting July 10

3 hours ago

Dubai announces price of entry ticket to Expo 2020

3 hours ago

BREAKING: PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button