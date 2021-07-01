Latest News

Dubai announces price of entry ticket to Expo 2020

The Dubai Government has announced the cost of entry tickets and passes for people visiting the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

While a single-entry ticket will cost AED 95, a multi-entry pass is available for AED 195, and a six-month entry pass will cost AED 495, the Expo officials stated while announcing the ticket prices at a media event on July 1.

The mega event will ensure that visitors under 18 and ‘people of determination’ are allowed ‘free’ entry at any time, while the person accompanying them gets a 50 percent discount on the ticket.

The Philippines is among the more than 190 countries participating in the global event. Its own pavilion called the Bangkota’ features the 4,000 years story of the Filipino people.

