Donaire cancels bout with Casimero; cites his drugs testing, bad bahavior as reasons

Current World Boxing Council Champion Boxer Nonito Donaire has cancelled his all-Filipino bantamweight unification clash against World Boxing Organization champion Johnriel Casimero due to the latter’s alleged bad behavior and concerns on drug testing.

Donaire and Casimero were supposed to fight each other in August this year.

The winner of the bout was supposed to face World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titlist Naoya Inoue.

But on June 30, Donaire announced on Facebook his withdrawal from his match against Casimero, who had disrespected his wife and manager Rachel Donaire.

Donaire alleged that Casimero and his team made obscene remarks about Rachel who had demanded Casimero be enrolled in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). Donaire also declared his stand against bullying, disrespect and abuse of women and children, and misogynistic culture.

However, both associations clarified that both Donaire and Casimero were already enrolled in VADA. (AW)

