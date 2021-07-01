Latest News

DOLE to repatriate 2,000 OFWs in UAE starting July 10

A repatriation flight for nearly 2,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in the UAE will be mounted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the repatriation will begin on July 10.

OFWs were left stranded in the UAE after the Philippine government imposed a travel ban to the Middle East country last May 15 to prevent the entry of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“There is no timeline in the repatriation. It will start on July 10 until such time that all stranded OFWs are brought home,” Rolly Francia, director of the Labor Communication Office, said.

Francia added that the chartered flights will be shouldered Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The Philippines extended the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Oman until July 15.

On Thursday, July 1, some 348 repatriated OFWs from the UAE arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

RELATED STORY: 348 stranded OFWs in UAE arrive in PH

 

