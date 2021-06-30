Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Valenzuela City suspends business permit of factory who paid worker in coins

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian has issued a suspension order for the business operations of a factory that paid a worker with five and ten centavo coins.

Gatchalian also cited the factory’s supposed failure to give the right wages to its workers, among other violations.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the LGU found out that Nexgreen factory has not been paying some of its workers correctly, including Russel Mañoza.

Russel was the one who complained about the coin payment.

Based on the city’s computation Nexgreen owes Russel a little over Php55,000.

Nexgreen owner said that they are not contesting the complaints and its owner Jasper So apologized to the worker.

Russel resigned from the factory after the incident.

The LGU found the following violations against the company:

• Mayor’s permit
• Waiver and/or undertaking
• Article 19 of the Civil Code of the Philippines in relation to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Circular No. 537, Series of 2006 after paying its worker his salary in coins of small denomination more than the limit allowed by law
• Provisions of the Labor Code when it failed to pay correct minimum wage, non-payment of overtime pay, non-payment of night shift differential, non-payment of holiday pay
• Provisions of other legislations for non-coverage of SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG fund

Gatchalian said that the 15-day suspension order will give Nexgreen the time to respond and rectify their issues.

Should the factory fail to resolve these issues then it could lead to the permanent revocation of their business permit. (TDT)

