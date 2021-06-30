Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE-based Instagram influencer deported after impersonating Emirati while using prohibited drugs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A UAE-based influencer and social media celebrity has been deported after he was caught filming himself impersonating as Emirati while smoking hashish on Instagram Live.

Dubai Police said the resident was caught inhaling the illegal substance while livestreaming.

RELATED STORY: ‘COVID-19 DOES NOT EXIST’: Influencer who believed COVID-19 is a hoax dies from the virus

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police said the social media star wasn’t expecting to get in trouble as he believed he was too famous to be arrested.

Al Mansouri added the video of the influencer smoking cannabis was streamed without “the slightest sense of responsibility or respect for the laws.”

He was quickly arrested on charges of destructive behaviour.

READ ON: Egypt sentences female influencers to 2 years in prison for TikTok videos

Al Mansouri emphasized the importance to protect society from such models that hide behind the UAE national dress and influence youngsters to violate laws.

He noted that drugs and psychotropic substances are dangerous and could destroy lives. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JUST IN: PH gov’t to mount at least 5 repatriation flights in July for stranded OFWs in UAE

57 mins ago

Sotrovimab trials in UAE prove 97.3% effective in helping patients recover from COVID-19

3 hours ago

France delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in some regions due to threat of fourth wave of infections

3 hours ago

Dubai security guard nabbed for stealing AED81,000 from hotel guest’s safe

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button