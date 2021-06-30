Latest NewsNewsTFT News

JUST IN: PH gov’t to mount at least 5 repatriation flights in July for stranded OFWs in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine government is doubling its efforts to help stranded overseas Filipino workers or OFWs in the United Arab Emirates.

In a recent post of the Department of Foreign Affairs, it has recently repatriated some 347 stranded OFWs from Dubai.

“LOOK: DFA Repatriation Flight PR 8659 now boarding in Dubai. Expected to carry 347 stranded OFWs and set to arrive in NAIA on July 1 at 10:15 am. All passengers tested negative in the RT-PCR conducted 48 hours before the flight.,” the DFA said in a post.

RELATED STORY: Step by step guide on gov’t-led repatriation process from UAE to PH

DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola that they are mounting 4 more repatriation flights in July.

“The DFA will continue chartering repatriation flights for UAE on July 12,17, 29 and 31. Message us at OFW Help or email us at [email protected] if you wish to join any of these flights,” Arriola said.

The DFA official adds that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA is also mounting another repatriation flight on July 10.

There will be a break in repatriation from July 19-24 due to holidays. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sotrovimab trials in UAE prove 97.3% effective in helping patients recover from COVID-19

3 hours ago

France delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in some regions due to threat of fourth wave of infections

3 hours ago

Dubai security guard nabbed for stealing AED81,000 from hotel guest’s safe

3 hours ago

UAE-based Instagram influencer deported after impersonating Emirati while using prohibited drugs

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button