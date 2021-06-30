JUST IN: PH gov’t to mount at least 5 repatriation flights in July for stranded OFWs in UAE

The Philippine government is doubling its efforts to help stranded overseas Filipino workers or OFWs in the United Arab Emirates.

In a recent post of the Department of Foreign Affairs, it has recently repatriated some 347 stranded OFWs from Dubai.

“LOOK: DFA Repatriation Flight PR 8659 now boarding in Dubai. Expected to carry 347 stranded OFWs and set to arrive in NAIA on July 1 at 10:15 am. All passengers tested negative in the RT-PCR conducted 48 hours before the flight.,” the DFA said in a post.

DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola that they are mounting 4 more repatriation flights in July.

“The DFA will continue chartering repatriation flights for UAE on July 12,17, 29 and 31. Message us at OFW Help or email us at [email protected] if you wish to join any of these flights,” Arriola said.

The DFA official adds that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA is also mounting another repatriation flight on July 10.

There will be a break in repatriation from July 19-24 due to holidays. (TDT)