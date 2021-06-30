France delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in some regions due to threat of fourth wave of infections

France has decided to delay the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in the southwestern region of the country, as the government’s leading scientific adviser warned of a fourth wave of the virus linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran earlier said that the Delta variant accounts for around 20% of France’s COVID-19 cases.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal explained the high presence of the Delta variant in the Landes region in southwest France led to a delay in the unwinding of COVID restrictions in the area originally scheduled on July 6.

“We do not want to take the risk of having a re-start of the epidemic. This means the easing of restrictive measures taking place today at a national level is delayed in Les Landes to at least July 6,” said Attal.

Attal encouraged more people to get vaccinated to prevent the fourth wave expected to hit by September or October.

Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, the French government’s leading scientific adviser, said France will face a moderate fourth wave of coronavirus infections will be mitigated due to vaccine rollout.

“I think we will have a fourth wave, but it will be much more moderate than the previous three waves because the level of vaccinations is different compared to before,” Delfraissy said. (RA)