FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Filipina wins prestigious global Princess Diana award

Shawntel Nicole Martinez Nieto has become one of 400 global young winners of the Diana Award 2021, which is awarded to young people for their social activities and humanitarian work around the world.

Nieto, a former badminton Lady Eagle, had been nominated for the award by her colleagues under the Global Changemakers Association and the Dalai Lama Fellowship — two organizations that had trained her over the past few years.

She won the award for her work in the One Cainta Food Program and the Society of Sustainability Practitioners also in Cainta.

Earlier, in July 2020, the BBC World had highlighted the 24-year-old Filipina, who raised funds in a food program that distributed over 200,000 bags of food and relief to tens of thousands of her compatriots in Cainta, including those losing their jobs in the pandemic.

Noting that she was “blown away” by the news of her win, Shawntel Nicole Martinez Nieto told ANCX that she was grateful for the recognition and also proud of witnessing the name of the Philippines included in the Diana Award’s Roll of Honor.

This year’s awards are being considered special because it took place a few days before the late Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, where her son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, made a special appearance to deliver a message to the awardees. (AW)