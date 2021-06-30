Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Drilon to bow out from politics in 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday hinted to retire from politics adding that he has no plans to vie for presidency.

Drilon’s second consecutive term as senator will be finished in 2022.

The seasoned politician said he has no intentions to run as President should Vice President Leni Robredo refuse to be the standard bearer of Liberal Party in the upcoming 2022 polls.

RELATED STORY: Drilon: Noynoy Aquino’s death can reshape 2022 elections

“ I don’t want the nomination… I have not planned to run for president. I don’t have the resources to run for president,” Drilon said during an online forum Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

Drilon added that he will leave it to 1Sambayan for their judgement.

“I will retire from public service if I have no role in the coming administration,” he added.

Drilon, who has been in public service since 1986 says he want to give chance to others who want to serve the country.

READ ON: Drilon says Robredo is ‘strongest’ candidate, hopes she’ll run for president

When asked about his plans after bowing out from public service, Drilon said he want to be a researcher for media personalities he respect.

Drilon first ran as Senator in 1995 and served two consecutive terms until 2007.He was reelected in 2010.

He also served as secretaries of Justice and Labor as well as Executive Secretary of former President Corazon Aquino. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Customs in PH seizes Php 10M worth of smuggled red onions declared as ice cream

26 mins ago

DOH ready to cooperate with corruption probe, to submit budget report to Pacquiao -Duque

50 mins ago

UAE strengthens commitment to counter chronic malnutrition globally through new UN partnership

57 mins ago

‘Sila ba?’: Katrina Halili, John Lloyd Cruz spotted together in actor’s Batangas rest house

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button