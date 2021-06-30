Drilon to bow out from politics in 2022

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday hinted to retire from politics adding that he has no plans to vie for presidency.

Drilon’s second consecutive term as senator will be finished in 2022.

The seasoned politician said he has no intentions to run as President should Vice President Leni Robredo refuse to be the standard bearer of Liberal Party in the upcoming 2022 polls.

RELATED STORY: Drilon: Noynoy Aquino’s death can reshape 2022 elections

“ I don’t want the nomination… I have not planned to run for president. I don’t have the resources to run for president,” Drilon said during an online forum Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

Drilon added that he will leave it to 1Sambayan for their judgement.

“I will retire from public service if I have no role in the coming administration,” he added.

Drilon, who has been in public service since 1986 says he want to give chance to others who want to serve the country.

READ ON: Drilon says Robredo is ‘strongest’ candidate, hopes she’ll run for president

When asked about his plans after bowing out from public service, Drilon said he want to be a researcher for media personalities he respect.

Drilon first ran as Senator in 1995 and served two consecutive terms until 2007.He was reelected in 2010.

He also served as secretaries of Justice and Labor as well as Executive Secretary of former President Corazon Aquino. (RA)