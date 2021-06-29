Latest News

US condo collapse: Kin of Filipina missing ‘waiting for a miracle’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue / Florida Task Force One via REUTERS

A Filipino family is hoping for a miracle amid the search for their missing relatives in the Florida condominium that collapsed last week.

Bettina Bonnivie Obias told ABS CBN News that her relative Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy and her husband Claudio Bonnefoy are considered missing among the over 150 persons that remain unaccounted for in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida on June 24.

“We are still hoping for a miracle that they will be found,” Obias said while noting that the authorities have different kinds of technology to use in rescuing the collapse victims, and have assured of doing everything in this regard.

Jonathan Sanchez, the couple’s nephew, said the Bonnefoy’s were staying in Unit 1001 on the 10th floor of the building that collapsed.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Florida building collapse climbed to nine on June 28.

The collapse left a 125 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 40 feet deep mountain of debris that is being carefully scrutinized by the rescuers in their search for the victims.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFWs eager to go home this July frustrated by IATF’s travel ban extension on UAE, Oman

1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrest two in massage bait-and-robbery case

1 hour ago

Over 2,000 Dubai residents embrace Islam from January 2021

1 hour ago

UAE firm offers interns one month CEO post, AED26,000 salary

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button