US condo collapse: Kin of Filipina missing ‘waiting for a miracle’

A Filipino family is hoping for a miracle amid the search for their missing relatives in the Florida condominium that collapsed last week.

Bettina Bonnivie Obias told ABS CBN News that her relative Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy and her husband Claudio Bonnefoy are considered missing among the over 150 persons that remain unaccounted for in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida on June 24.

“We are still hoping for a miracle that they will be found,” Obias said while noting that the authorities have different kinds of technology to use in rescuing the collapse victims, and have assured of doing everything in this regard.

Jonathan Sanchez, the couple’s nephew, said the Bonnefoy’s were staying in Unit 1001 on the 10th floor of the building that collapsed.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Florida building collapse climbed to nine on June 28.

The collapse left a 125 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 40 feet deep mountain of debris that is being carefully scrutinized by the rescuers in their search for the victims.