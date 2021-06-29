UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ initiative sends 600,000 food packs to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Over 600,000 food packs have been delivered in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan under the UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign.

Nearly 3,100 underprivileged families received the much-needed food parcels.

The food baskets contain easy-to-store items including flour, rice, sugar, and oil enough to support a seven-member family for one month.

Each central Asian country received 200,000 food parcels.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs said the 100 Million Meals campaign united the UAE’s diverse society under the common goal of empowering people in need.

“The overwhelming influx of donations is testament to the deeply embedded humanitarian values in the UAE’s society and people’s keenness to support humanitarian aid campaigns to help vulnerable communities across the world,” Al Shamsi said.

Moreover, Al Shamsi stressed that malnutrition and hunger threaten more than 821 million people in the world today.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has intensified the hunger crisis among already vulnerable populations,” he said.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, concluded in May after securing 216 million meals, which is more than double the targeted donations.

The massive food donation drive aims to provide aid for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries

The latest batch of supplies was distributed in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, local authorities, and humanitarian organizations. (RA)