UAE firm offers interns one month CEO post, AED26,000 salary

A UAE company is highlighting its CEO for One Month programme, in which an interning student can become ‘CEO’ for one month with a salary of around AED26,282.

The programme, which has been introduced by the Adecco Group, offers students the opportunity to develop their skills, while showcasing their leadership potential in working as a company’s CEO.

Now in its 6th year, the ‘CEO for One Month’ programme runs at two levels – global and national, while registration opens in December 2021 until April 2022.

While over 1,700 people from various universities have applied, over 140,000 applicants from 40-plus countries have been screened down to the final 31.

The coming months will witness the top 31 global finalists competing to reach the next stage of the programme — ‘Global CEO for One Month 2021’ — where the candidate ‘shadows’ the Adecco Group’s global CEO, Alain Dehaze at its headquarters in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Pande from NYU Abu Dhabi bagged the national title for 2021 and will be interning at the Adecco HQ in Dubai for one month — under Mayank Patel, country head, Adecco Middle East.

Highlighting difficulties faced by youngsters in securing a job where employers expectations are high, Patel said the Adecco Group’s ‘CEO for One Month’ programme is a meaningful experience empowering success in jobs..

Winning Intern Pande expressed a desire to be part of the high-level executive meetings alongside the CEO for learning and contributing something new and meaningful.