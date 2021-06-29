Latest News

Sheikh Mohammed launches economic projects to support start-ups, attract young entrepreneurs

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched economic projects aimed at attracting young entrepreneurs in the emirates.

The Vice-President made the remarks during his visit to the Ministry of Economy on Monday.

His Highness noted: “UAE’s economic work continues and is accelerating and is moving in the right direction.”

Among the initiatives launched is a business leadership academy called Skill-Up Academy and Scale-up Platform, a new platform to support the growth of startup companies.

His Highness also inaugurated a smart portal, Grow in UAE, which aims to provide integrated information on investment policies and opportunities.

“Our economic work continues and is accelerating and moving in the right direction,” Sheikh Mohammed emphasized. “Our government team was reconstituted last summer so that all ministries and legislative institutions work to focus on one clear goal — the economic growth of the United Arab Emirates for the next 50 years.”

The Dubai ruler furthered that other projects include accelerators for family businesses which seeks to provide support in entering new markets and an institute for economic research that will be launched in partnership with prestigious international universities

