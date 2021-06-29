Romualdez hints at giving way to Duterte if he runs for VP

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez has hinted that President Rodrigo Duterte is the strongest candidate for the Vice Presidential race in the 2022 elections.

Romualdez however said that he is still keeping his options open.

“For me, President Duterte is the strongest potential vice presidential candidate next year. While I am keeping my options open, it is not a good decision to run against the President,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“I believe President Duterte is very much qualified and capable to run for vice president. He remains very popular five years after his election as the sixteenth president of the Philippines,” he added.

Duterte kept on floating the idea that the vice presidency is a good option for him in 2022.

“It’s not at all a bad idea. If there’s a place for me, maybe,” Duterte said in his weekly public address aired Monday night.

Romualdez said that Duterte needs to continue his platforms of government.

Duterte previously said that he will support Romualdez should he run for VP as part of their deal during the speakership tussle.

“Again, let me express my gratitude to President Duterte for his trust and confidence in me,” he said. (TDT)