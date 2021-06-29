PH gov’t repatriates 1.9K FIlipinos from UAE in June 2021 – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that some 1,920 overseas Filipinos became part of the government repatriation from the United Arab Emirates for the month of June.

The DFA said that the figure includes the 347 distressed overseas Filipinos leaving Dubai tomorrow, June 30.

This is the third chartered flight this month specially mounted by the DFA for Filipinos in UAE.

They are all required to undergo RT-PCR test 48 hours before the flight.

“The Duterte government continues to help our Kababayans who are stranded or distressed in the UAE. We have and we will continue mounting chartered flights until we have successfully repatriated those in need,” DFA m Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said in a statement.

The first batch of flights from the UAE brought home 364 OFWs, while the second batch brought home 322.

The DFA also expressed its appreciation of the efforts of Local Manning Agencies (LMAs) in helping organize the repatriation of sea-based workers.

As of June 28, the manning agencies were able to bring home 886 seafarers.

“We wish to assure our distressed Kababayans in the UAE that we are not only firming up plans but executing these plans accordingly to bring them home the soonest possible in accordance with the instructions of the President,” Arriola said.

The DFA will charter another flight with 350 passengers on July 17. Another flight will be mounted by the LMA on the 5th, while OWWA will mount another flight on July 10.

“We will have more flights in the coming days,” Arriola said. (TDT)