Over 2,000 Dubai residents embrace Islam from January 2021

The Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture stated that 2,027 Dubai residents from different nationalities have embraced Islam this year and took their shahada (Islamic oath of declaration) at the Centre from January to June of 2021.

New Muslims are taught about the tolerant principles of Islam, while being provided relevant social, educational and religious support by the Centre, which is functioning under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD).

Hind Muhammad Lootah, Director of the Centre, highlighted its efforts to spread Islamic values and principles among communities in Dubai through all technical means and human resources.

Hana Al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Welfare section, said that the Centre’s civilised discourse promoting tolerance values — while also acquainting residents with Emirati and moderate Islamic culture – had drawn 2027 Dubai residents to Islam.

Al Jallaf said that those wanting more information about Islam or to declare their shahada could do so through the Centre’s various means, including IACAD’s call center 800600, the smart services portal www.iacad.gov.ae, IACAD’s application.

Noting that the Centre’s smart screens help people take shahada or obtain more knowledge about Islam, Al Jallaf said they could also use online apps such as Microsoft teams and Zoom for the same.

