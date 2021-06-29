OFWs hold off travel plans to PH in fear of spreading COVID-19 Delta variant to family

Several OFWs in the UAE have put the safety of their loved ones in the Philippines as another personal sacrifice over their desires to go home due to the threat of spreading COVID-19 to their loved ones.

This, after the UAE recently confirmed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 comprises 33.9% of its active cases.

Netizens stated that they would rather stay in the UAE instead of taking the risk to head home, only to find out that they caused their families and loved ones to contract COVID-19.

“Ako nga dina muna umuwe mahirap na baka mahawa pa ako sa eroplano at ma spread pa sa pinas at sa mga kamag anak,” said a netizen.

Others stated that the Philippines continues to be in better shape compared to other countries that have huge populations where the Delta variant is now widespread.

“Wala po tayo magagawa kesa po magaya tayo sa India, Malaki po population natin, better to keep the precautions kesa po lumala ang situation. Mahirap na po na kumalat ang virus sa atin. Kung compare nyo ang bansa natin sa ibang bansa na matataas ang population, much better pa din po ang situation natin sa iba,” said the netizen.

Another netizen said that the Philippine government is forced to make difficult decisions to protect the many.

“Di mo minsan masisi ang Pinas, khit halos vaccinated na d2 sa UAE, nagpopositive prin sa covid, masaklap is 1 out 3 na positive is Delta Variant,” said the netizen.

Higher transmission risks

The Delta variant that first originated in India is classified as a ‘variant of concern’ since it is more transmissible.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also urged even fully vaccinated individuals to continue practicing preventive measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves. Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission.” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products.

READ ON: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to keep using masks as COVID-19’s Delta variant spreads

She added: “People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene … the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, considers the Delta variant “to be more lethal”.

“It’s more efficient in the way it transmits between humans and it will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become severely ill, have to be hospitalized, and potentially die,” said Dr. Ryan.