No COVID-19 vaccination proof required to visit this place in Dubai

People can visit Expo 2020 Dubai site without having to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, but will still have to follow safety and precautionary measures, according to the Expo organizers.

Though visitors do not need proof of vaccination at the Expo, vaccination is being strongly encouraged for everyone.

Expo officials stated that even vaccinated individuals have to comply with precautionary measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent hand sanitization.

Dubai is gearing up to receive millions of global visitors during the six-month-long mega event that will begin October 1, 2021. Countdown for Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighted as the world’s largest cultural event of the year, commenced last week.

The organizers also urged visitors to remain up-to-date with information from official UAE authorities about guidelines for entering the UAE.

Meanwhile, the latest figures highlight 71 percent of the UAE’s total population having been vaccinated, which represents 91.8 percent of the eligible category. (AW)