More than 1.2 million OFWs sent home amid the pandemic

Over 1.2 million overseas Filipino workers have returned to the country since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

In his report to President Rodrigo Duterte during the weekly Palace briefing on Monday night, a total of 1,237,186 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated.

Lorenzana noted that 1,005,885 of the total are migrant workers while 231,301 were residents.

Among the OFWs, 591,956 are land-based while 413,929 are sea-based.

The defense chief added 3,168 Filipinos have returned from Sabah as of May 22 while 4,683 more will be traveling from the region to the Philippines. (RA)