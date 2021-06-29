Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man held in Kuwait for commenting on weather online

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

An Egyptian man was arrested by the Kuwait Police for lamenting on social media about bad weather and dust storms.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said that ‘Necessary legal action’ would be taken against him.

The arrest came about from the man recording a video on his car’s dashboard camera. The man posted the video on the social media app TikTok where he highlighted the ongoing sandstorm over Kuwait.

However, other social media users also began posting their own videos on the bad weather after the man got arrested.

Kuwait is well-known for its outspoken parliament and relatively vibrant civic life, though the authorities routinely use the cybercrime law to monitor erring individuals.

Majority of its expats come from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. (AW)

