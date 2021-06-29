LOOK: Netizens touched by heartwarming photo of Sheikh Mohammed holding Crown Prince’s twins

Netizens were touched when they saw pictures of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, cradling the Dubai Crown Prince’s newborn twins Rashid Bin Hamdan and Sheikha Bint Hamdan.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share the heartwarming moment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed with his grandkids.

“God bless them,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed captioned in his post.

The post garnered 672,000 likes within hours of posting.

The Crown Prince of Dubai announced the arrival of his twins last May. (RA)