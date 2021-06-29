Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwait resumes direct flights to 12 countries from July 1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Direct flights from Kuwait will restart from July 1 for 12 countries including Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to a Cabinet announcement.

These flights had been suspended from September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: Kuwait to allow one-dose vaccinated people in malls from June 27

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti citizens and residents who have taken one COVID-19 jab could pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, the officials stated.

Earlier, Kuwait announced that non-nationals will be allowed entry into the country from August 1 only if they are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Kuwaiti government. Authorities further said that a PCR test was needed before travel and another within seven days of home quarantine upon arrival. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jean Garcia blasts son-in-law Alwyn Uytingco for not responding to her messages

2 hours ago

Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach urges public to take vaccines

2 hours ago

No COVID-19 vaccination proof required to visit this place in Dubai

2 hours ago

Man held in Kuwait for commenting on weather online

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button