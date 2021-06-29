Kuwait resumes direct flights to 12 countries from July 1

Direct flights from Kuwait will restart from July 1 for 12 countries including Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to a Cabinet announcement.

These flights had been suspended from September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti citizens and residents who have taken one COVID-19 jab could pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, the officials stated.

Earlier, Kuwait announced that non-nationals will be allowed entry into the country from August 1 only if they are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Kuwaiti government. Authorities further said that a PCR test was needed before travel and another within seven days of home quarantine upon arrival. (AW)