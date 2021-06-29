Jean Garcia blasts son-in-law Alwyn Uytingco for not responding to her messages

Philippines actor Alwyn Uytingco came in for a tongue-lashing from his mother-in-law – veteran actress Jean Garcia — after he split from her daughter actress Jennica Garcia.

While he expressed love for Jennica and vowed to reunite with his family, Jean Garcia criticized him for being “disrespectful” and giving “heartaches” to her daughter.

Meanwhile, Uytingco continued to post messages on Instagram of his love for Jennica and his family, even as his mother-in-law questioned his respect for her and urged him to respond to her online messages.

“Really, Alwyn? I hope you will answer my messages to you in respecting me as Jennica’s parent. Talk to me so we can understand each other,” Jean stated, while adding that he did not know how to respect his mother-in-law.

While not describing the couple’s marital woes, she highlighted the “heartaches” that Uytingco had inflicted on her daughter. (AW)