Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jean Garcia blasts son-in-law Alwyn Uytingco for not responding to her messages

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Philippines actor Alwyn Uytingco came in for a tongue-lashing from his mother-in-law – veteran actress Jean Garcia — after he split from her daughter actress Jennica Garcia.

While he expressed love for Jennica and vowed to reunite with his family, Jean Garcia criticized him for being “disrespectful” and giving “heartaches” to her daughter.

RELATED STORY: ‘Kahit ikamatay ko, susubukin ko’: Alwyn Uytingco prays for reconciliation with Jennica Garcia

Meanwhile, Uytingco continued to post messages on Instagram of his love for Jennica and his family, even as his mother-in-law questioned his respect for her and urged him to respond to her online messages.

“Really, Alwyn? I hope you will answer my messages to you in respecting me as Jennica’s parent. Talk to me so we can understand each other,” Jean stated, while adding that he did not know how to respect his mother-in-law.

READ ON: Jennica Garcia confirms split with husband Alwyn Uytingco

While not describing the couple’s marital woes, she highlighted the “heartaches” that Uytingco had inflicted on her daughter. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach urges public to take vaccines

2 hours ago

No COVID-19 vaccination proof required to visit this place in Dubai

2 hours ago

Man held in Kuwait for commenting on weather online

3 hours ago

Kuwait resumes direct flights to 12 countries from July 1

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button