Emirati teen killed in RAK road crash

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A 19-year-old Emirati was killed in a road crash in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday morning.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said the driver was swerving when he lost control of his vehicle.

RELATED STORY: High-speed crash killed 4 teenagers in UAE

The vehicle then hit a pole in Khor Khuwair Road causing it to flip over.

Emergency services quickly arrived to provide first aid to the Emirati teen.

He was rushed to Saqr Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

READ ON: Ras Al Khaimah hit-and-run crash injures three

The body has been handed over to the family of the deceased for burial.

Meanwhile, authorities reminded motorists to be mindful and adhere to traffic rules while driving. (RA)

