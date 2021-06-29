Dubai Expo 2020’s sole hotel now accepting bookings

The sole on-site hotel at the Dubai Expo 2020 has started accepting bookings three months before the much-awaited event.

The Rove Expo 2020, which located at the adjacent Al Wasl Plaza, is inviting visitors across the world to grab the best seats in the house.

The Al Wasl Plaza will host the opening ceremony on October 1.

Visitors will be delighted by the visual marvel at the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface located at the plaza.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed marks countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

The hotel will feature 312 king, twin, and accessible rover rooms, as well as 19 rover suites.

The rooms cost AED 1,000 ($272) a night and will include a ticket for the expo for the duration of the stay

The Rove hotel’s rooftop swimming pool and sundeck will offer a view overlooking the dome.

“Every Rove hotel is designed with the modern international traveler in mind, and Rove Expo 2020 will be the latest exciting evolution of our unique brand of fuss-free hospitality – located right at the heart of what will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels.

He said even before they started taking bookings they are already dealing with inquiries from more than 1,500 people.

READ ON: WATCH: First glimpse of the Bangkota, the Philippine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Meanwhile, Bridger assured visitors that regardless of which Rove location they choose for their stay, they will be able to enjoy great hospitality a few minutes away from the Expo 2020 site.

Bridger noted that there’s a lot of anticipation among locals and from travelers overseas.

The hotel has a cafe, dining outlets, co-working spaces, and a 24-hour gym which is among the structures that will remain after the expo.

“A lot of people have been unable to travel for over 12 months. They are really looking forward to the next time they can travel and are locking in their dates for the future,” he told the National.

The hotel will open to the public on October 1, the same day as the Expo 2020.