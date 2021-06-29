Cebu Gov wants 7-day quarantine for returning OFWs in Cebu

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has asked the the national Interagency Task Force (IATF) to allow Cebu to apply 7-day quarantine for returning overseas Filipinos and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who hail from Cebu.

Garcia pointed out that the COVID-19 situation in Cebu province is different compared to the rest of the country.

The governor added the provincial government wants the Cebuano OFWs to be able to save money and spare them from 10-day hotel quarantine requirement.

Under the Cebu policies, returning OFWs will be swabbed upon arrival and on 7th day of isolation, as well as home quarantine.

During the special session of Cebu Provincial Board, Garcia clarified the provincial ordinance will only apply to Cebuanos.

“For those who will take the Cebu route, who are non-Cebuanos and need to go home, we will gladly accommodate them in our hotels,” said Garcia.

Those who are non-Cebu residents will have to quarantine in hotel for 10 days.

The shorter quarantine for residents will allow Cebu to accommodate more returning Filipinos in hotel quarantine.

The proposal is backed by the hotel and business sector in Cebu.

Garcia hopes that the IATF would approve the proposal to allow Cebu provincial government to practice its authority over its residents. (RA)