Abu Dhabi to limit some establishments to vaccinated individuals starting August 20

Some establishments and public spaces across Abu Dhabi will be limited to individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the decision aimed to further safeguard public health.

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, the decision comes into effect on August 20.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing only those vaccinated to enter some public places, after vaccinating 93 per cent of target groups in the emirate and to preserve public health. pic.twitter.com/KUGz9YWqTa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 28, 2021

The decision came after 93% of “target groups” have been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi.

The committee said the first phase included shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping center “except supermarkets and pharmacies”.

The decision also applies to health clubs, resorts, museums and cultural centres, theme parks, universities and institutes, schools and nurseries.

Meanwhile, the decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on the Al Hosn app, as well as to children aged 15 and below.

The committee added that it continues to evaluate all procedures and measures as the situation evolves.