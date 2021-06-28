Oman witnesses over 600 COVID deaths in June

Oman witnessed over 611 deaths from COVID-19 in June 2021 – with 119 deaths occurring in barely three days from June 24, according to figures published by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 2,967 people have died from COVID-19 to date since the pandemic began.

Describing the present toll as “the highest death rate in the pandemic,” Ibrahim Al Maimani, a data analyst in the country, said that the previous highest rate was noted in April with 344 deaths being recorded — a daily rate of 11.5 deaths per day.

June witnessed Oman recording over 43,000 new COVID-19 infections. Last June 1, Oman’s total number of cases was at 218,271.

This period also witnessed nearly 30,000 people recovering from the virus and Oman’s recovery rate presently at 87.8 per cent. However, hospitalisation rates rose to 102 percent during this period from 808 people in hospital on May 31 to presently 1,635 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals.

The number of patients in intensive care also has increased from 247 on May 31 to 489 on June 26 — a 98 per cent jump in ICU admission rates. (AW)