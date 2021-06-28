Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Foreign diplomats sign PNoy’s condolence book at PH Embassy in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has opened its doors for the diplomatic community to sign the Condolence Book for the late president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino.

Several Ambassadors from different countries have visited the Embassy on the morning of June 28 to sign the condolence book.

Earlier, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana also paid tribute on behalf of UAE-based Filipinos stating that the former president embodied the spirit of a true servant-leader to the Philippines with positive moral values.

“We will remember President Aquino as a leader who did his utmost to serve the Filipinos and protect his country with dignity, honor, integrity, and above all, humility. He lived as a man for others,” said Amb. Quintana.

The Diplomatic community may visit the Philippine Embassy to sign the condolence book until June 30, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19 restrictions completely lifted in Iceland

7 hours ago
oman on map

Oman witnesses over 600 COVID deaths in June

7 hours ago

Facilities in Kuwait face penalty for breaking COVID-19 vaccine rules

8 hours ago

Sydney couple jailed for slavery offence against overseas Filipina worker

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button