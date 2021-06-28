LOOK: Foreign diplomats sign PNoy’s condolence book at PH Embassy in UAE

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has opened its doors for the diplomatic community to sign the Condolence Book for the late president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino.

Several Ambassadors from different countries have visited the Embassy on the morning of June 28 to sign the condolence book.

Earlier, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana also paid tribute on behalf of UAE-based Filipinos stating that the former president embodied the spirit of a true servant-leader to the Philippines with positive moral values.

“We will remember President Aquino as a leader who did his utmost to serve the Filipinos and protect his country with dignity, honor, integrity, and above all, humility. He lived as a man for others,” said Amb. Quintana.

The Diplomatic community may visit the Philippine Embassy to sign the condolence book until June 30, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.