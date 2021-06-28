Facilities in Kuwait face penalty for breaking COVID-19 vaccine rules

The Kuwait Municipal authorities are fining KD 5,000 on COVID-19 rule-breakers, as their inspection teams began checking shops, malls, coffee shops, and gyms in different governorates to ensure entry of only vaccinated individuals.

Saad Al-Shaiba, Director of inspection and services follow up department at Ahmadi office, said the teams are working round-the-clock to ensure vaccinated shoppers entry in shopping malls, restaurants, salons, and coffee shops.

Al-Shaiba highlighted that the teams were trained in all legal measures against people violating the decision.

Sulaiman Al-Ghais, Director of violations at Municipality’s Al-Jahra office, said that these teams were accompanied by a police force in order to enforce the implementation of the government decision.

Recently, the Kuwaiti government stated that it would only allow access to most public venues only for fully vaccinated people, in its efforts to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

A smartphone app called “Immune” will be the resident;’s valid proof of immunization which could be used for subsequent entry among vaccinated individuals to these public venues. (AW)