Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Facilities in Kuwait face penalty for breaking COVID-19 vaccine rules

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Kuwait Municipal authorities are fining KD 5,000 on COVID-19 rule-breakers, as their inspection teams began checking shops, malls, coffee shops, and gyms in different governorates to ensure entry of only vaccinated individuals.

Saad Al-Shaiba, Director of inspection and services follow up department at Ahmadi office, said the teams are working round-the-clock to ensure vaccinated shoppers entry in shopping malls, restaurants, salons, and coffee shops.

RELATED STORY: Kuwait to allow one-dose vaccinated people in malls

Al-Shaiba highlighted that the teams were trained in all legal measures against people violating the decision.

Sulaiman Al-Ghais, Director of violations at Municipality’s Al-Jahra office, said that these teams were accompanied by a police force in order to enforce the implementation of the government decision.

Recently, the Kuwaiti government stated that it would only allow access to most public venues only for fully vaccinated people, in its efforts to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

A smartphone app called “Immune” will be the resident;’s valid proof of immunization which could be used for subsequent entry among vaccinated individuals to these public venues. (AW)

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19 restrictions completely lifted in Iceland

3 hours ago
oman on map

Oman witnesses over 600 COVID deaths in June

3 hours ago

Sydney couple jailed for slavery offence against overseas Filipina worker

3 hours ago
ADNOC covid-19 vaccine

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in past 24 hours

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button