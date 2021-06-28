COVID-19 restrictions completely lifted in Iceland

Iceland has lifted its total nationwide measures against COVID-19 – barely 15 months after first rolling out restrictions in the pandemic.

Highlighting vaccination progress as the reason for lifting the restrictions, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told media recently that they are “…reinstating the society that we are used to living in.”

Health Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir said the easing of measures signaled a return to normal life.

While Iceland had introduced virus restrictions in March 2020, the lifting of this ban means the end of rules around social distancing, mask-wearing, limits on public gatherings and the opening hours of restaurants from June 26.

Iceland has become the first nation in Europe to lift all restrictions, in line with a four-stage timetable it had previously laid out. The full removal of curbs was planned for the second half of June, when around 75 percent of people over 16 were expected to have received at least one vaccine dose.

June 24 witnessed that figure at almost 88 percent — or 295,000 — of Iceland’s total 365,000 people.

Meanwhile, Iceland will maintain restrictions at its borders with a negative PCR test of travelers on arrival and a further check after a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccinated arrivals — or those who have overcome a previous COVID-19 infection — will be free of the requirement to submit to a test on arrival in Iceland from July 1. (AW)