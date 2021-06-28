Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Barya-baryang sweldo’: Factory worker seeks help after employer gave salary in 5, 10 centavo coins

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A factory worker in Valenzuela City sought the help of their mayor, Rex Gatchalian,after getting his salary for 24-hour duty worth P1,056 in coins.

Most of the counts were in 5, 10, 25 cents, and P1 denomination.

“Puro sentimo po ang binigay sa kanya sa 12 hours na duty. Tapos Php528 lang ang pasahod sa kanila. Sobrang napakabastos po ng ginagawa nila,” a netizen said in a Facebook post.

The netizen laments the hard time the employer gave to the worker in giving his hard-earned salary.

“Sobra itong hindi maganda ang ginawa nila,” the netizen added.

On the city’s Twitter account, Gatchalian met with the representative of Next Green Factory and the employee who received his salary of two days amounting to 1,056 Pesos, all in 5- and 10-centavos.

Gatchalian reiterated that industry workers should be treated accordingly and not be demoralized.

“Pursuant to BSP Circular No. 537, Series of 2006, it clearly states that coins in denomination of P1 to P5 shall be legal tender in an amount not exceeding P1,000.00; and P0.01 to .05, 0.10 to 0.25 and 0.25 centavo shall be legal tender in the amount not exceeding P100.00,” the LGU said in a post. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at e[email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19 restrictions completely lifted in Iceland

3 hours ago
oman on map

Oman witnesses over 600 COVID deaths in June

3 hours ago

Facilities in Kuwait face penalty for breaking COVID-19 vaccine rules

3 hours ago

Sydney couple jailed for slavery offence against overseas Filipina worker

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button