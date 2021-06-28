‘Barya-baryang sweldo’: Factory worker seeks help after employer gave salary in 5, 10 centavo coins

A factory worker in Valenzuela City sought the help of their mayor, Rex Gatchalian,after getting his salary for 24-hour duty worth P1,056 in coins.

Most of the counts were in 5, 10, 25 cents, and P1 denomination.

“Puro sentimo po ang binigay sa kanya sa 12 hours na duty. Tapos Php528 lang ang pasahod sa kanila. Sobrang napakabastos po ng ginagawa nila,” a netizen said in a Facebook post.

The netizen laments the hard time the employer gave to the worker in giving his hard-earned salary.

“Sobra itong hindi maganda ang ginawa nila,” the netizen added.

On the city’s Twitter account, Gatchalian met with the representative of Next Green Factory and the employee who received his salary of two days amounting to 1,056 Pesos, all in 5- and 10-centavos.

Gatchalian reiterated that industry workers should be treated accordingly and not be demoralized.

“Pursuant to BSP Circular No. 537, Series of 2006, it clearly states that coins in denomination of P1 to P5 shall be legal tender in an amount not exceeding P1,000.00; and P0.01 to .05, 0.10 to 0.25 and 0.25 centavo shall be legal tender in the amount not exceeding P100.00,” the LGU said in a post. (TDT)