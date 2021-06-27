Uber-Careem hiring for 100 positions across UAE, GCC

Uber-owned Careem will be hiring people in 100 jobs across the UAE and GCC region, in the wake of its growth to almost double since mid-2020, the company told a local newspaper.

Careem’s remote-hiring efforts at 2020-end helped tap into the global talent pool. Its engineering department highlighted a very specific set of talent, mostly located in Eastern Europe, with skills of mobile engineers (IOS, Android) and data science/machine learning backend engineers.

Earlier, Careem recently launched a two-month “Officeday” pilot programme in which UAE employees return to the office one day in a week. Te UAE was specifically chosen for the pilot because of its successful progress in its vaccination programme, with over 15 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered to date.

The Dubai-headquartered company had implemented its Remote-First rules since September 24, 2020 and is planning to deepen its presence in existing markets that still have high growth potential.

Careem’s markets represent a regional young demographic – comprised of 40 percent under the age of 25 and mobile-first consumers with fast-rising smartphone penetration. This market is expected to reach up to 64 percent by 2022, as tens of millions of people remain underserved by the legacy transport infrastructure. (AW)