R&B artist Dia Mate’s debut EP ‘Don’t Quote Me’ becomes a hit

Filipina R&B artist Dia Mate’s debut EP — “Don’t Quote Me” — is shaping up to be a summer hit in the Philippines.

The EP, which was released recently under Island Records Philippines, includes four songs titled: “Faded,” “Beautiful Disaster,” “Take Me Away,” and “Dream.”

Highlighting the EP off her experiences, Dia said she named it ‘Don’t Quote Me’ because of past emotions that she was able to go through. Making this EP helped her to not be hard on herself, while writing the songs became a therapy that helped channel her emotions into art, she said.

“Bad for the heart, good for the art,” she said, even as this “art” translated into collaborations with other artists.

“Faded,” — which was produced with fellow singer, songwriter, and music producer Fern – was a “borderline feeling between infatuation and love, a metaphor on being ‘high’ on the idea of love, she said while noting that it took them both to complete four revisions before settling happily with the outcome — that included the second verse not being changed.

Collaborating with Blaster Silonga from IV of Spades for “Dream” — her self-confessed favorite on the EP — Dia described this song as “wanting to move forward from the past, but still being stuck because of the trauma.”

However, “Dream” had witnessed her already having the song demo ready , though Blaster had improved it to the present status and which, since its release two weeks ago, garnered close to 14,000 streams, she added. (AW)

