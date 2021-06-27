Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 12,000 OFWs recover from COVID-19

As many as 12,234 Overseas Filipinos (OFs) have recovered from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as of June 26.

The DFA reported an additional six OFs who have recovered from the coronavirus with no deaths for the past 24 hours. It also reported 16 cases from June 13 to June 26.

To date, the total confirmed cases among OFs are now at 20,747. Of this number, 1,227 have died.

The DFA affirms that the personnel in its Foreign Service Posts are committed to partnering with local health authorities and are tirelessly attending to the needs of Filipinos everywhere.

Meanwhile, there are 4,523 Filipinos undergoing treatment in the Middle East/Africa region, 1,699 in the Asia Pacific, 949 in Europe, and 115 in the Americas. (AW)

