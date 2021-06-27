Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ed Sheeran reveals new song collaboration with BTS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed that he collaborated with South Korean boy band BTS for a new song.

Sheeran recalled that he first started working with BTS two years ago.

RELATED STORY: Pinay fan spent Php2.2M to support BTS

He told Most Requested Live recently that he had written the news song for BTS’ new record follows two years after “Make It Right” which was part of the boy band’s 2019 album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Apart from his collaboration with BTS, Sheeran also praised singers Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish for creating the “biggest records in the world.”

READ ON: Ed Sheeran, wife welcome daughter, Lyra Antarctica

BTS’s agency “Big Hit Music” also confirmed the collaboration with Sheeran through an official release on June 27, which stated, “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Woman seeks divorce as husband refuses fertility treatment

9 mins ago

Uber-Careem hiring for 100 positions across UAE, GCC

15 mins ago

Donnalyn Bartolome hits back at basher criticizing her luxury car purchase

25 mins ago

R&B artist Dia Mate’s debut EP ‘Don’t Quote Me’ becomes a hit

44 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button