Ed Sheeran reveals new song collaboration with BTS

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed that he collaborated with South Korean boy band BTS for a new song.

Sheeran recalled that he first started working with BTS two years ago.

He told Most Requested Live recently that he had written the news song for BTS’ new record follows two years after “Make It Right” which was part of the boy band’s 2019 album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Apart from his collaboration with BTS, Sheeran also praised singers Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish for creating the “biggest records in the world.”

BTS’s agency “Big Hit Music” also confirmed the collaboration with Sheeran through an official release on June 27, which stated, “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.” (AW)