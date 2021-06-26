Filipino seafarers stranded in China to be paid salary

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has assured continued salary payment to Filipino seafarers stranded aboard their vessel in China for 17 months.

Bernard Olalia, POEA administrator said the money would be sent to their families. He further said that each seafarer would be entitled to their salaries until they have returned to the country, even if their employment contract has ended.

RELATED STORY: Filipino crew of MV ‘Angelic Power’ to be repatriated soon

While the MV “Angelic Power’s 13 Filipino crew members had lamented that the vessel’s owner had abandoned them, Olalia had reassured the stranded sailors by stating that they would be entitled to monthly salaries.

He said that while the stranded sailors were still on the ship in China, their families in the Philippines would receive an allotment of their salaries from the manning agency till their return. (AW)