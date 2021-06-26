Filipino family remains missing in Florida building collapse

A Filipino family remains missing after a building collapsed in the condominium building block of Surfside near Miami Beach in Florida on June 24.

As of posting time, authorities reported four deaths with 159 others still unaccounted for.

Bettina Obias, a relative of the missing Filipino family, said that the couple named Claudio and Maria Bonnefoy were her relatives, who lived on the 10th floor of the Champlain Towers South Condominium.

Meanwhile, rescuers continued sifting through the debris of the collapsed structure in search of the victim and any survivors, while Obias and many others waited in hope of their relatives being found alive.

It is still not known as to what caused the partial collapse of the 12-story oceanfront apartment block. (AW)