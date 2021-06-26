Ballsy Aquino to PNoy: “Habang-buhay ka namin na ipagmamalaki”

The eldest sister of former President Noynoy Aquino, Ballsy Aquino-Cruz has an emotional message to the late president.

“Habang-buhay ka namin na ipagmamalaki, pasasalamatan at hahanap-hanapin at mamahalin,” Bally said during the funeral mass at the Ateneo de Manila University.

“Si Noy ayaw niya talaga na maging pabigat siya, ayaw niya na kami na nag-aalala at ayaw niya na hindi kami nakakatulog ng dahil sa pag-iisip sa kanya,” she added while holding back her tears.

Ballsy said that PNoy was the one chosen by God to continue their parents’ legacy.

“Si Noy ay pinili ng ating mahal na Ama na mauna sa aming lahat na makapiling uli ang aming mga magulang dahil siya ang nagpatuloy ng kanilang mga hindi natapos,” she said.

Aquino was laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Sucat, Paranaque on Saturday, June 26.

Aquino’s final resting place was located beside the tomb of his parents former Senator Ninoy Aquino and former President Cory Aquino. (TDT)