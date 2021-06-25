UAE conducts cloud seeding as Al Ain heat touches 49 degrees

As the summer temperatures continue to heat up, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) noted that it continues to conduct a series of cloud seeding activities in some parts of the country.

Since January 2021, it had conducted 94 cloud-seeding flights to draw greater rainfall in the UAE.

June 24 witnessed different areas in the UAE receiving various levels of rainfall since the country is affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system, that is followed by an extension of a ridge of high pressure from the west in the upper air.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall occurred in the afternoon at Hatta in Dubai. Light rainfall was also observed in Al Man’ai and Wadi Al Qour areas of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman’s Masfout area, and Bide’a Da’fas in Al Dhafra region, NCM stated.

The UAE’s highest temperature was recorded on June 24 at 49°C in Sweihan, Al Ain, while the lowest temperature of 25.6ºC was in the country, the NCM stated while urging public caution on: driving during the rain and lack of horizontal visibility.

The NCM has forecast June 25 as fair to partly cloudy with hot daytime temperatures and probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds — with dust and sand — speeds at 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr are also expected, the NCM added.