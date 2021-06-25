James Yap thanks PNoy: ‘Thank you for being nice to me’

Basketball star James Yap has offered his condolences to the Aquino family over the passing of his former brother-in-law, the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Yap, former husband of Kris Aquino, said PNoy treated him well.

“Rest in peace President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for being nice to me,” Yap wrote in an Instagram post.

“You will be missed.”

Yap has a son with Kris, Bimby Aquino-Yap.

Meanwhile, his long-time partner, Michela Cazzola, extended her condolences to Kris Aquino on Instagram.

“Condolences, Kris. Had the honor to work with your brother’s administration. Am sorry to hear about the sad news,” she commented on Kris Aquino’s post.

According to the sisters of the former president, their brother died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.