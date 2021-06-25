EntertainmentLatest News

James Yap thanks PNoy: ‘Thank you for being nice to me’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Basketball star James Yap has offered his condolences to the Aquino family over the passing of his former brother-in-law, the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Yap, former husband of Kris Aquino, said PNoy treated him well.

“Rest in peace President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for being nice to me,” Yap wrote in an Instagram post.

“You will be missed.”

Yap has a son with Kris, Bimby Aquino-Yap.

Meanwhile, his long-time partner, Michela Cazzola, extended her condolences to Kris Aquino on Instagram.

“Condolences, Kris. Had the honor to work with your brother’s administration. Am sorry to hear about the sad news,” she commented on Kris Aquino’s post.

According to the sisters of the former president, their brother died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Red Cross helps send home remains of Dubai-based OFW who died due to cardiac arrest

6 hours ago

Longtime driver of Aquino recalls moments before they found him lifeless

6 hours ago

Three dead, dozens missing after Miami condo collapsed

8 hours ago

Duterte now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, says PSG

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button