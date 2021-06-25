Duterte now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, says PSG

President Rodrigo Duterte has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the head of the Presidential Security Group, Jesus Durante.

Duterte took the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, whose human trial was conducted in the UAE last year.

Durante said that Duterte received his second dose 14 days after his first dose of the vaccine.

“Si Pangulo po ay vaccinated na po siya, at napakahalaga po nito, para lalo namin siyang maingatan, lalo na magagawa niya nang maayos at tuloy-tuloy ang kaniyang tungkulin, upang makapaglingkod sa ating mga kababayan,” Durante said on PTV.

“We never put our guards down from the very beginning. And we are proud to say that the President remains safe from the virus,” he added.

The World Health Organization said that the gap between the two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine should be between 3-4 weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the Emergency Use Approval for Sinopharm vaccines on June 7.