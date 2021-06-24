OWWA’s debt on hotel accommodation for returning OFWs balloons to ₱300 million

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said hotel accommodation expenses for returning overseas Filipino continue to rise, as strict quarantine protocol is being implemented to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

OWWA said its unpaid bills with hotel owners and operators along with transport costs has surged to ₱300 million in the last three weeks alone.

According to OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, the Department of Budget and Management only approved ₱5.2 billion of its ₱9.8 billion budget proposal.

Of the ₱5.2 billion, only ₱1.2 billion has been released so far.

“Magsusubmit ulit tayo ng financial assistance through the national government,” Cacdac said.

Meanwhile, the Palace said it is now working with the Budget Department to determine where to source out fund for quarantine hotel accommodations of overseas Filipinos.

The Philippines extended the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates until June 30.