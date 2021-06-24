Latest News

Another Filipino wins AED1 million (₱13.3M) prize in UAE raffle

Staff Report2 hours ago

Another Filipino resident in Dubai, named Antonio, became an instant millionaire when he was declared the winner of the AED1 million prize in the Mahzooz 30th weekly live draw.

He is the second Filipino and the 11th overall millionaire declared by Mahzooz this year.

Antonio is also the second Pinoy to become Mahzooz millionaire in a month.

The first Filipino millionaire was Abu Dhabi resident and delivery driver Roland who had won the 27th draw held on 29th May 2021.

Antonio, a gym salesperson over the past three years in Dubai, said he never missed participating in the Mahzooz weekly draw.

He said he would like to ensure his ‘dream wedding’ and their future using his winnings. He also plans to pay for his nephew’s studies abroad, helping a church friend in Oud Mehta and other Filipino community and church members affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Mahzooz draw continues with participants registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water (for AED35) to be eligible for one line in the draw.

The next draw will be held on June 26 at 9:00pm UAE time.

