All public bus drivers, 80% taxi drivers in Abu Dhabi now vaccinated

Abu Dhabi’s Covid-19 safety campaign has successfully ensured all of its public bus drivers and around 80 per cent of taxi drivers receiving the jab.

Around 1,460 bus drivers and 5,706 of its 6,938 taxi drivers were vaccinated by May end, according to the emirate’s Integrated Transport Centre, which had conducted the pandemic campaign jointly with the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

With the campaign highlighting vaccination of all transport sector employees for limiting the spread of the virus, the authorities are focusing particularly on workers like bus and taxi drivers who regularly interact with the public.

While the ITC is exhorting public transport drivers to take the jab, the UAE is ensuring widespread vaccination as part of its pandemic strategy and over 14.7 million vaccine doses have been given to the public since the nationwide inoculation campaign began launched in December.